PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,038,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, November 18th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $934,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00.

Shares of PFSI stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.31. 398,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $70.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.19.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $220,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

