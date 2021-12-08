Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Cuts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV trimmed its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,864 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises 2.9% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned approximately 0.46% of AmerisourceBergen worth $113,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $2,122,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,867 shares of company stock worth $19,665,084. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABC opened at $119.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $129.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

