Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Decreases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 46,341 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 2.8% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned about 0.15% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $109,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $414,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.78.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $250.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.94. The company has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $234.61 and a 12-month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

