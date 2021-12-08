Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Has $100.92 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,601 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 221,022 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 2.6% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $100,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in NIKE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 970,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $142,701,000 after acquiring an additional 36,363 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in NIKE by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 34,453 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $171.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.99 and a 200-day moving average of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

