Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Has $117.54 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 163,315 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for 3.0% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned 0.46% of Albemarle worth $117,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,251,000 after buying an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth $1,040,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Albemarle by 16.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 25.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 836,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,835,000 after purchasing an additional 171,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.15.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $259.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 137.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.04. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,856,108 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

