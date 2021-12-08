Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Makes New Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $18,266,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned about 0.29% of Texas Roadhouse as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $87.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average of $92.84.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

