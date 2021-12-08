Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Reduces Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168,834 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 2.7% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned about 0.18% of Analog Devices worth $108,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Amundi purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 323.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.17.

ADI stock opened at $186.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.72. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.49 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

