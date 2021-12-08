Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 742,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,937 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.8% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned about 0.05% of PepsiCo worth $112,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $167.29. The stock has a market cap of $229.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

