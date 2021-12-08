Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Reduces Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,119 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy makes up approximately 2.5% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned about 0.87% of Atmos Energy worth $100,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 10,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $94.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $104.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

