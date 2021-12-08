Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Sells 100,031 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100,031 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 2.8% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned 0.11% of Stryker worth $110,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,428,128,000 after buying an additional 210,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,217,076,000 after buying an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,558,000 after purchasing an additional 133,531 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after purchasing an additional 568,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,335,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 121,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $260.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.69. The stock has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

