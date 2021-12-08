Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Sells 205,912 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,620,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 205,912 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 2.7% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned approximately 0.13% of TJX Companies worth $106,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 92,506 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in TJX Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,028 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 76,495 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

