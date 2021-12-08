Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Sells 289,684 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 289,684 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 2.9% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned approximately 0.10% of CVS Health worth $113,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in CVS Health by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,815,790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $151,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 58,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

CVS opened at $92.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.05. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $122.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

