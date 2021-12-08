Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Sells 337,602 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,582,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 337,602 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises 2.9% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned about 0.26% of Amphenol worth $116,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Amphenol by 7,327.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226,513 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $494,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,152,758,000 after buying an additional 2,549,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 966,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Amphenol by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,244,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,035,000 after buying an additional 782,683 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Shares of APH opened at $83.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.46. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.