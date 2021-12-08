Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Sells 570,236 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,894,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 570,236 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 2.7% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $105,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Comcast by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,091 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Comcast by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,711 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.