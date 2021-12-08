Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Sells 77,794 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77,794 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises about 2.9% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned 0.58% of Ulta Beauty worth $113,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 19.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 27.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 80.3% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 16,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 26,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $407.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $386.11 and its 200 day moving average is $364.86. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.42.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

