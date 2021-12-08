Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEBO. Piper Sandler raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $889.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.