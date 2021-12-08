pEOS (PEOS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,539.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last week, pEOS has traded up 55.4% against the dollar. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $8.78 million and approximately $8,539.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

