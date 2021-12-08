PEPS Coin (PEPS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,161.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0532 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $4,161.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.21 or 0.00203367 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

