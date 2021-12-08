PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,991 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $68,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $167.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.