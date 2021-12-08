PERI Finance Price Tops $0.97 (PERI)

PERI Finance (CURRENCY:PERI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. One PERI Finance coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001929 BTC on exchanges. PERI Finance has a market cap of $1.24 million and $1.38 million worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PERI Finance has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00058001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.22 or 0.08663050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00062034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00080042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,362.35 or 0.99924323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002781 BTC.

About PERI Finance

PERI Finance’s total supply is 12,692,344 coins and its circulating supply is 1,273,292 coins. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance

