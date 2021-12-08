Permission Coin (ASK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $290,952.00

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last week, Permission Coin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $26.64 million and approximately $290,952.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00058582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.55 or 0.08731064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00061563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00080487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,380.25 or 1.00392054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,414,377,187 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

