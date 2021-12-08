Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $189.33

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €189.33 ($212.73) and traded as high as €210.90 ($236.97). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €209.40 ($235.28), with a volume of 435,285 shares traded.

RI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($201.12) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($224.72) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($252.81) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($280.90) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €183.00 ($205.62) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €211.92 ($238.11).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

