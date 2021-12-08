Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PRGO opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.09. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director Rolf A. Classon bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond Silcock acquired 27,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $990,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,955 shares of company stock worth $1,226,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perrigo stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Perrigo worth $34,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

