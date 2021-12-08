Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,238.22 ($42.94).

Several equities analysts have commented on PSN shares. Barclays cut shares of Persimmon to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.78) to GBX 2,500 ($33.15) in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($44.29) to GBX 3,410 ($45.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,370 ($44.69) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 2,819 ($37.38) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 2,432 ($32.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,272 ($43.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.00 billion and a PE ratio of 11.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,688.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,979.78.

In related news, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq purchased 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,795 ($37.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,922.25 ($13,157.74).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

