Personal Group (LON:PGH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $334.28

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 334.28 ($4.43) and traded as high as GBX 347.44 ($4.61). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 346 ($4.59), with a volume of 17,141 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 334.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 294.95. The company has a market cap of £108.02 million and a P/E ratio of 17.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $5.10. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans.

