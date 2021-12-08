Peter J. Kuipers Sells 8,517 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OMCL traded up $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,263. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Omnicell by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter worth $201,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 54.4% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 157.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

