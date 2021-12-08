Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 3.3% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.17. 358,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,775,031. The company has a market capitalization of $292.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.