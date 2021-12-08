Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

PFE stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.50. 852,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,775,031. The company has a market capitalization of $289.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

