Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. 852,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,775,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $289.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

