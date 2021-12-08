Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.40. 37,390,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,799,260. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $288.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Amundi acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

