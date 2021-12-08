PGGM Investments Acquires 12,656 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 1.48% of Life Storage worth $139,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 7,795.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 69,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Life Storage by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,052,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $141.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.65 and its 200-day moving average is $119.57. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.33 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 121.56%.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $6,362,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

