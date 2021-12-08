PGGM Investments Acquires Shares of 8,880,856 Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,880,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,989,000. Americold Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned about 3.40% of Americold Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,042,000 after buying an additional 2,138,166 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 168,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,697 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,800 shares during the period.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.96, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

