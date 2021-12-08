PGGM Investments Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PGGM Investments grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 130,287 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Facebook were worth $144,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $251,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $520,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 22.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 14,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

NASDAQ FB opened at $322.81 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock valued at $541,049,646. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

