PGGM Investments Buys 1,030 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.10% of S&P Global worth $101,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Amundi bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 33.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,321,000 after buying an additional 453,296 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $181,029,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 250.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 565,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,830,000 after buying an additional 404,359 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPGI opened at $470.46 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $476.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $113.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

