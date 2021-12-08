PGGM Investments Buys 5,846,906 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 449.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,846,906 shares during the period. Kimco Realty accounts for 0.8% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned about 1.17% of Kimco Realty worth $148,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 84.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KIM. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.97.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

