PGGM Investments Cuts Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 314,979 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.28% of Equity Residential worth $84,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 51,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 118,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $1,672,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $307,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.12.

NYSE:EQR opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $88.09. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

