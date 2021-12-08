PGGM Investments Grows Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,619 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.12% of Illinois Tool Works worth $77,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Amundi bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $376,983,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,859,000 after purchasing an additional 390,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after purchasing an additional 345,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,804,000 after purchasing an additional 253,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $239.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.38. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $244.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.80.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

