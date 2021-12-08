PGGM Investments Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,667 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Adobe were worth $74,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,894 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 167 shares of the software company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $649.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $635.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $613.92. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $309.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

