PGGM Investments Has $101.55 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.10% of S&P Global worth $101,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $470.46 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $476.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $113.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

