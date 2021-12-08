PGGM Investments Has $166.44 Million Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,961,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140,005 shares during the quarter. Essential Properties Realty Trust makes up 0.9% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. PGGM Investments owned approximately 5.04% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $166,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.29%.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

