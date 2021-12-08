PGGM Investments Has $213.09 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,048,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,096 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises about 1.1% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. PGGM Investments owned 0.27% of Dell Technologies worth $213,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 632,409 shares of company stock valued at $54,299,441. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.73. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $59.49.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 86.35% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

