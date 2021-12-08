PGGM Investments Has $263.72 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,778,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,846,118 shares during the period. Park Hotels & Resorts makes up about 1.4% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned approximately 5.83% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $263,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,742,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,716,000 after acquiring an additional 265,780 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of PK opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.09. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.