PGGM Investments Has $394.22 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,774,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,780,502 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties accounts for about 2.0% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. PGGM Investments owned about 2.18% of Healthpeak Properties worth $394,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

