PGGM Investments Has $83.94 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,834 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $83,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its position in Medtronic by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $112.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.16. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $105.02 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

