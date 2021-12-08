PGGM Investments Has $86.22 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,467 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $86,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $121.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $214.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.99. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $122.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

