PGGM Investments Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51,044 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.8% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $164,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $628.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $247.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $666.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $613.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

