PGGM Investments Purchases 15,434 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,434 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.22% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $92,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $672.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $675.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $635.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $600.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

