PGGM Investments Purchases 2,602 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PGGM Investments grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $386,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,945.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,861.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,709.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.