PGGM Investments Reduces Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,923,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,539,784 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 1.34% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $86,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

HTA stock opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.79. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $34.75.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.