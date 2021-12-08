PGGM Investments Reduces Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,674,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,670,056 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes accounts for approximately 2.3% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned 2.03% of Invitation Homes worth $447,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

